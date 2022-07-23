Submit Photos/Videos
One driver headed to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County

(ARC Images)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County deputies arrived at the scene for a motorcycle vs. vehicle, head-on collision on Augusta Road and Cemetery Road.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:01 p.m. on Friday.

MORE | Crews battle house fire in Edgefield County

There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

One person is being transported to the hospital.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

