One driver headed to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County deputies arrived at the scene for a motorcycle vs. vehicle, head-on collision on Augusta Road and Cemetery Road.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:01 p.m. on Friday.

There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

One person is being transported to the hospital.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.