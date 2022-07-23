One driver headed to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County deputies arrived at the scene for a motorcycle vs. vehicle, head-on collision on Augusta Road and Cemetery Road.
According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:01 p.m. on Friday.
There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.
One person is being transported to the hospital.
Check WRDW.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.