Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Disney parks change ‘fairy godmother’ title to gender-neutral ‘apprentice,’ report says

Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral...
Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral 'apprentice' title.(Peter Cosgrove/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Employees at Disney’s popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are reportedly getting a more gender-neutral title.

Disney shared that “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” at Disney World and Disneyland will now help children dress up as their favorite characters at the boutique and get them storybook stunning upon reopening on Aug. 25.

According to Streaming The Magic, a blog dedicated to Disney events, the boutique cast members were previously “Fairy God Mothers in Training,” but the name change to apprentices will allow workers who do not identify as women to be a part of the magic.

According to the blog, the boutique has been a longtime tradition for families to bring their children to get dressed and styled as their favorite Disney characters.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques have been closed since the early stages of the pandemic, but Disney reports online reservations will once again be available in early August.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Lanell Lambert
New murder arrest made in Simon Powell case
One driver headed to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County
Jaquarie Allen
Suspect arrested in Augusta motel homicide
Crash on I-20 W
Two-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-20 W leaves one dead
Trenton correctional officer arrested on drug possession charges
Trenton correctional officer arrested on drug possession charges

Latest News

FILE - The governor of the Kirovohradska region said at least one serviceman and two guards...
Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port despite grain deal
WHO labels monkeypox as a "public health emergency of international concern," said...
WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency
A wildfire spreading dangerously fast in California has forced evacuations and road closures....
Oak Fire forces residents to evacuate
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’