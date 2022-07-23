Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry overnight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s heading into early Saturday.

Isolated storms this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s. (WRDW)

An isolated shower or storm is possible this weekend, but most of the day should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans. Morning temperatures Saturday will start in the lower 70s with afternoon highs reaching into the lower to middle 90s. Storm chances Saturday will be greatest late in the afternoon into early Saturday night. Winds will continue from of the southwest between 4 and 8 mph.

Morning lows will be down near 70 early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day Sunday, but an isolated storm is possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with winds out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Next week looks hot with isolated storm chances most afternoons. Highs Monday through Thursday next week are expected to be in the mid-90s. It’s not looking like a washout any day next week, but a few storms will likely pop-up from daytime heating. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.