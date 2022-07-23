Crews battle house fire in Edgefield County

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County dispatchers say crews have responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Mill Creek Drive.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:58 p.m. on Friday.

Dispatch was not able to confirm in any residents are inside of the home.

Merriweather Fire Department and Westside Fire Department responded to the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.