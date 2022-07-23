Submit Photos/Videos
Crews battle house fire in Edgefield County

By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County dispatchers say crews have responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Mill Creek Drive.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:58 p.m. on Friday.

Dispatch was not able to confirm in any residents are inside of the home.

Merriweather Fire Department and Westside Fire Department responded to the scene.

