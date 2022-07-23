Submit Photos/Videos
Back-to-School drives bring in the new school year

By Nic Viland
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As families get started on back-to-school shopping, some are struggling to make ends meet and rising costs are not helping.

We caught up with some community members who are having back-to-school drives to support families.

“The night before her getting ready for school laying her stuff all out, I’m definitely going to miss that,” says Arthur Anthony.

This year will be the first time Anthony won’t be able to send his daughter off for her first day of school.

His eight-year-old daughter, Arbrie, died in a drive-by shooting.

This weekend he plans to host a back-to-school drive at the Boys and Girls Club at Dogwood Terrace where he’ll give away book bags full of school supplies.

“Just being able to bless another family, another kid takes one less stress off a parent and a kid,” says Anthony.

School supplies are getting more costly by the year.

With inflation at a record high, the national retail federation says parents are expected to spend at least $864 on school supplies, a price some may not be able to pay.

One local teacher says school supplies drives help not only kids but their teachers.

Joseph Washington III, a teacher, said: “If they are not prepared on the first day, it’s a setback they got to be ready that first day.”

Washington says it’s everyone’s duty to make sure no child is left behind.

“We all gone have to help each other out of this or we aren’t going to make it,” he says.

Which is something Arbrie’s father knows and plans to do despite his daughter’s death.

Anthony said: “Yes. I’ll be present on the first day of school and graduation and now it’s kind of different. I never missed a day. It’s going to be hard, but I’ll get through it.”

