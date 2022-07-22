WANTED: Do you recognize these people sought by deputies?

Columbia County deputies are looking for the male below, who allegedly made off with hundreds of dollars in electronic cigarettes Tuesday from the Gas-Pro store on Wrightsboro Road. If you know anything about it, you can contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

Thief gets away with $800 worth of electronic cigarettes. (Contributed)

Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the man below tried to gain entry into a home in the 900 block of Watermark Drive in Evans. He also went into a mailbox. He was the passenger in a red two-door Chrysler 200 with a black convertible top, according to deputies. See video of the incident at https://neighbors.ring.com/n/V2QdD0jhaZ. Anyone with information can contact Todd Brown with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division at 706 541-2800.

Suspect allegedly tried to gain entry into a home in the 900 block of Watermark Drive in Evans. (Contributed)

The man below, known as “Tattoo Derrick,” is wanted for questioning about the theft of a motorcycle in the 2300 block of Old Louisville Road Wednesday. He hangs out in the area of Old Louisville Road, according to deputies. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Thomas Langford at 706-821-1038.

“Tattoo Derrick” is wanted for questioning about the theft of a motorcycle. (Contributed)

The people below are wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Dollar General, 2489 Tobacco Road, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about them is urged to call 706-821-1020.

Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Dollar General. (Contributed)

Richmond County deputies say the people below are wanted for theft that occurred at Southern Methodist Church, 927 Johns Road, on Thursday. They were driving the Chevrolet SUV in the photo. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Tom Johnson at 706-821-1795.

Theft suspects at Southern Methodist Church, 927 Johns Road in Augusta. (Contributed)

Columbia County deputies say the woman below went to Walmart in Evans on July 16 and pushed a cart full of merchandise out the door without attempting to pay for it. Anyone with information can call Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

Alleged shoplifter at Evans Walmart on July 16. (Contributed)

Richmond County deputies are looking for the man below for questioning about property damage at Mile Marker 2 of Riverwatch Parkway. Anyone with information can contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056.

Man wanted for questioning about property damage at Mile Marker 2 of Riverwatch Parkway. (Contributed)

Richmond County deputies are looking for the women below, who ware suspected of shoplifting about $500 in baby items on July 14 at Old Navy, 219 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway. The subjects were traveling in a black Dodge Charger. Anyone with information can call 706-821-1038.

Richmond County deputies are looking for women suspected of shoplifting at Old Navy. (Contributed)

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for information about the man below. They say that around 3:30 p.m. July 13, he tried to push out a shopping cart with more than $600 worth of merchandise in it from the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Walmart suspect in July 13 incident. (Contributed)

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies say the person below is wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road on July 15. The stolen item was another customer’s bicycle that he had left inside the grocery doors.

Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, on July 15. (Contributed)

