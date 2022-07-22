Submit Photos/Videos
Two-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-20 W; injuries reported

I-20 W traffic following two-vehicle crash
I-20 W traffic following two-vehicle crash(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatchers say crews have responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound 175 near Cobbham Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:43 p.m. on Friday.

There were reports of injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

MORE | Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leads to lane closures

All lanes are closed, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information. Check WRDW.com for updates.

