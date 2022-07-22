Two-vehicle crash causes traffic on I-20 W; injuries reported

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatchers say crews have responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound 175 near Cobbham Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:43 p.m. on Friday.

There were reports of injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

All lanes are closed, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information. Check WRDW.com for updates.

