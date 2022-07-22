Trenton correctional officer arrested on drug possession charges
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An officer at Trenton Correctional Institution was arrested for bringing drugs inside prison walls.
Colette Antionette Dunbar, 31, of Aiken, was charged after she allegedly brought in about 260 grams of a substance that field tested positive as marijuana into the institution.
Dunbar is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner, criminal conspiracy, and misconduct in office.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says she will be terminated from her position.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.