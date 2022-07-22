Trenton correctional officer arrested on drug possession charges

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An officer at Trenton Correctional Institution was arrested for bringing drugs inside prison walls.

Colette Antionette Dunbar, 31, of Aiken, was charged after she allegedly brought in about 260 grams of a substance that field tested positive as marijuana into the institution.

Dunbar is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner, criminal conspiracy, and misconduct in office.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says she will be terminated from her position.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.