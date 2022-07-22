Submit Photos/Videos
SEC preseason poll picks Alabama to win football title

High School Football
High School Football
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on Dec. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes.

The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four votes to win the division. Tennessee was third with 929 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and Arkansas with 844. Alabama received 177, all but four, first-place votes in the SEC West.

Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, which includes the last two consecutive seasons.

