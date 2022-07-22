Safety inspections conducted at Martinez apartment complex

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County authorities are conducting safety inspections Friday morning at an apartment complex off Washington Road.

The inspections were taking place at the former Applecross Apartments at 300 Applecross Drive in Martinez. The complex apparently now goes by the name Clara Point.

A county spokeswoman said the safety inspections were being conducted inside apartments where renters would let them enter.

County officials expect to have a report ready by next week, the spokeswoman said.

Columbia County property records show Mullins Properties 1 LLC as the owner.

We reported in 2018 that the complex was one of two local low-income ones bought by developer Joe Mullins .

“Our goal is to fix it up, put a lot of money in, raise the value of the land, raise the rental income and then turn around and market it to the more professional clientele that can afford it,” he told News 12 at the time.

He said he planned to “have the police help us when we clean up a neighborhood like that,” in terms of renters who were criminals.

Mullins said he planned not to offer to Section 8 renters, “because we’re marketing to a different group.”

