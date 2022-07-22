Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leads to lane closures

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temporary lane closures are set for Columbia County.

As work continues on the widening of Lewiston Road, several closures are scheduled for July 25-29:

Ongoing: Right lane, westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (Exit 190). This lane will be closed for several months.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent, lane closure on westbound I-20 on-ramp to Atlanta due to crew working next to the travel lane.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent, lane closure on eastbound I-20 on-ramp to Augusta due to crew working next to the travel lane.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent, lane closure on eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston (Exit 190) due to crew working next to the travel lane.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21-29. The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Flowing Wells Road.

Some closures are scheduled in the River Chase subdivision from July 18 through Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Westridge Court, Waterston Courtyard, Ascot Court, Ashwood Drive, Stutter Court and Riverside Drive. Residents are asked to remove trash cans and vehicles parked in the roadway.