Rabid fox confirmed in Aiken County; one pet exposed

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning about a rabid fox found in the Aiken area.

DHEC says the fox was found near Talatha Church Road and Cinnamon Road and has tested positive for rabies.

DHEC says one dog was exposed and will be quarantined. This quarantine is required by South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on July 19 and was confirmed to have rabies on July 20. This fox is the third animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2022.

What are the signs of rabies?

A rabies exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

What to do if you think you’ve been exposed

DHEC wants the community to be attentive to themselves and any pets. If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (Select Option 2).

How to keep your pets safe

It's important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

