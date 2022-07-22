Submit Photos/Videos
New murder arrest made in Simon Powell case

By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Breaking

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made a new arrest in the murder of Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for more than six years.

This just in from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office:

Yesterday afternoon based on warrants issued by Burke County Sheriff’s Investigators, the U. S. Marshal’s Office arrested 39 year old Mitchell Lanell Lambert in Cummings, Georgia. Lambert was taken to the Forsyth County Jail and then transferred to the Burke County Detention Center.

Lambert who is from Waynesboro has been charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery in the death of Simon Powell. This investigation is still very much active.

Additionally, over the last several days Investigators have continued to work the search area where we hope to recovery Simon Powell’s remains. This particular area contains a sizeable pond and we are in the process of draining it after divers were unable to locate any evidence. We will keep you updated as we can. Again, this is an ongoing investigation and we consider the area we are in a crime scene, so again the location will not disclosed at this time.

Earlier

Authorities have released the name and photo of a new person sought for questioning about Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for six years and is suspected to be dead.

MORE | Augusta motel death ruled a homicide

Now being sought for questioning is Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons, 43, who weighs 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Authorities also released a photo of her.

She’s believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews have searched at least two locations last week and this week for the body of Powell, who was last seen on June 1, 2016, the day before his truck as found burned.

Stacey Welch
Stacey Welch(Contributed)

Authorities have made one arrest in the Powell case. Stacey Welch had originally been sought for questioning but was ultimately arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, according to deputies.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he doesn’t believe she acted alone, and money could have been a motive.

The arrest followed a renewed spotlight on the case by deputies, who also recently raised the reward for information on Powell’s disappearance.

The search locations were based in information received in interviews of Welch, according to deputies.

Simon Powell
Simon Powell(WRDW)

