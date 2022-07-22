Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

CSRA back-to-school events for the upcoming school year

Upcoming school supply drives in the CSRA.
Upcoming school supply drives in the CSRA.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With school back in session in the next couple of weeks, there is plenty to get ready for.

Here is a list of upcoming school drives in the CSRA:

MORE | DHEC updates vaccine requirements for back-to-school season

July 23

  • The Augusta Boxing Club on Walton Way is hosting a book bag drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Cornerstone Apostolic Church is hosting a back-to-school drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in North Augusta.
  • Augusta and the Augusta University Literacy Center are hosting the 2022 back-to-school celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HUB for Community Innovation.
  • The Augusta Worship Center on Mike Padgett Highway is hosting a backpack giveaway, starting at 10 a.m.

July 30

  • Strom Thurmond High School in Johnston, S.C. is hosting ‘Edgefield County’s Back-to-School Festival’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 31

  • The James Brown Arena in downtown Augusta is hosting ‘Fit 4 School’ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 6

  • The Aiken County YMCA on Trolley Line Road in Graniteville, S.C. is hosting ‘Fit 4 School’ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MORE | Richmond County schools to shift start times to ease bus woes

These events are held to provide families with free school supplies and services to get children ready for the upcoming school year, as well as to celebrate the new school year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Suspect arrested in Augusta motel homicide
Lightning
Lethal lightning strike at Fort Gordon: What we know
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Shauna Brown
Missing woman may have died in Warren County crash

Latest News

Highland Springs construction takes up over 1,300 acres of land
Highland Springs construction takes up over 1,300 acres of land
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform...
South Carolina court to hear abortion ban injunction request
To book an appointment for updated vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/healthclinics.
DHEC updates vaccine requirements for back-to-school season
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Suspect arrested in Augusta motel homicide