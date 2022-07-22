CSRA back-to-school events for the upcoming school year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With school back in session in the next couple of weeks, there is plenty to get ready for.

Here is a list of upcoming school drives in the CSRA:

July 23

The Augusta Boxing Club on Walton Way is hosting a book bag drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cornerstone Apostolic Church is hosting a back-to-school drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in North Augusta.

Augusta and the Augusta University Literacy Center are hosting the 2022 back-to-school celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HUB for Community Innovation

The Augusta Worship Center on Mike Padgett Highway is hosting a backpack giveaway, starting at 10 a.m.

July 30

Strom Thurmond High School in Johnston, S.C. is hosting ‘Edgefield County’s Back-to-School Festival’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 31

The James Brown Arena in downtown Augusta is hosting ‘Fit 4 School’ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 6

The Aiken County YMCA on Trolley Line Road in Graniteville, S.C. is hosting ‘Fit 4 School’ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These events are held to provide families with free school supplies and services to get children ready for the upcoming school year, as well as to celebrate the new school year.

