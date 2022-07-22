Historians honor the oldest known magnolia tree in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historians think a tree in our area could be one of the oldest magnolias in South Carolina, at least 150 years old.

It sits on the site of a former school that existed back in the 1800s and is about to get some new neighbors.

Bettis Rainsford and Beth Francis with the Edgefield County Historical Society have watched work begin on a new subdivision.

“People began to talk about the magnolia tree and the need to preserve this incredible part of our nature,” said Rainsford.

In the last few years, they learned about this tree on the development.

“We strongly believe the incredible trunk and limb structure of this tree probably makes it more magnificent than any of the other trees here,” said Rainsford.

They were concerned because the tree could’ve been destroyed, but the developer donated the land the tree sits on to the historical society.

“It’s really gratifying to us that it is being preserved,” he said.

They’re happy to know people can keep coming to see the tree.

The historical society plans to create a park around the tree, they hope to open by the end of 2022. On Sunday at 3 p.m., they’re hosting an event at the tree to commemorate it.

Francis said: “It feels wonderful, it’s just you know you stand here and you think about people in the past who have been in the same spot that we are and how many hundreds of years that may have gone back.”

