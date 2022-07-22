Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Historians honor the oldest known magnolia tree in South Carolina

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historians think a tree in our area could be one of the oldest magnolias in South Carolina, at least 150 years old.

It sits on the site of a former school that existed back in the 1800s and is about to get some new neighbors.

Bettis Rainsford and Beth Francis with the Edgefield County Historical Society have watched work begin on a new subdivision.

“People began to talk about the magnolia tree and the need to preserve this incredible part of our nature,” said Rainsford.

MORE | Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

In the last few years, they learned about this tree on the development.

“We strongly believe the incredible trunk and limb structure of this tree probably makes it more magnificent than any of the other trees here,” said Rainsford.

They were concerned because the tree could’ve been destroyed, but the developer donated the land the tree sits on to the historical society.

“It’s really gratifying to us that it is being preserved,” he said.

MORE | Rabid fox confirmed in Aiken County; one person, one pet exposed

They’re happy to know people can keep coming to see the tree.

The historical society plans to create a park around the tree, they hope to open by the end of 2022. On Sunday at 3 p.m., they’re hosting an event at the tree to commemorate it.

Francis said: “It feels wonderful, it’s just you know you stand here and you think about people in the past who have been in the same spot that we are and how many hundreds of years that may have gone back.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019 and released by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force...
Lethal lightning strike at Fort Gordon: What we know
Shauna Brown
Missing woman may have died in Warren County crash
Jaquarie Allen
Suspect arrested in Augusta motel homicide
1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark
Name released for reservist killed by lightning at Fort Gordon

Latest News

What the Tech: Should teachers use social media in their classrooms?
What the Tech: Should teachers use social media in their classrooms?
What the Tech: Should teachers use social media in their classrooms?
Historians honor the oldest magnolia tree in South Carolina
Historians honor the oldest known magnolia tree in South Carolina
The Wagener Fire Department has been embroiled in controversy.
Former Wagener fire chief sues mayor, alleging defamation