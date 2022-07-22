Ga., S.C. jobless rates decline as Peach State see record low

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The unemployment numbers in Georgia dropped further and just hit a record low for the state.

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Labor show that during June, the state hit an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent.

Even though that unemployment rate is lowest we have seen, the number of available jobs just hit an all time high for the state of Georgia.

So where did all the workers go?

Experts say that nationwide, about 1 percent of the workforce chose not to re-enter employment after COVID. That number may seem small, but it equals a few million people.

Some industries, like the trades, have been struggling to get in workers since before the pandemic, and the low unemployment has only increased the problem.

Across the river ...

The latest monthly report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows a drop in the state’s unemployment rate for June.

The agency says the estimated number of unemployed people in the state fell to 78,101 in June, a decrease of just over 1,000 people from May.

The state’s unemployment rate fell from 3.3 percent to 3.2 percent, slightly under the national rate of 3.6 percent.

Friday’s report estimates over 4,000 more South Carolinians were working in June compared to May.

Employment increases were seen in industries like leisure and hospitality and manufacturing. Decreases were seen in government and construction.

