Ga. kids’ test scores remain below pre-pandemic levels

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Test scores for Georgia students have recovered some from their pandemic plunge, but they remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

That’s raising questions about whether students can fully recover and how long that might take.

The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results for 2022 on Friday.

Students in grades 3-8 as well as high schoolers take the tests. State education officials view results positively, saying “academic recovery is underway.”

Normally, test results would be used to assign A-to-F letter grades to schools.

That won’t happen for a third year in a row.

Georgia can’t reliably compute some figures because of pandemic disruptions.

In Richmond County

Following guidance from the federal and state education regulatory agencies, the Richmond County School System will use the Georgia Milestones data as a new baseline to indicate student learning needs and achievement.

“We are already laser-focused on taking action in our classrooms to advance student learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. “Over the last year, we have invested in new textbooks, technology access and support resources to help our children succeed. With the support and partnership of our families and community, we will see our students achieve at higher levels.”

