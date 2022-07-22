Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of this evening looks dry but a few Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected again that could trigger a few flood alerts. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s heading into early Saturday.

Isolated storms this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s. (WRDW)

An isolated shower or storm is possible this weekend, but most of the day should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 90s. Storm chances Saturday look highest late in the afternoon into early Saturday night. Winds will continue out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be down near 70 early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day Sunday, but an isolated storm is possible. I would keep your outdoor plans Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-90s and winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Next week looks hot with isolated storm chances most afternoons. Highs Monday through Thursday next week are expected to be in the mid-90s. It’s not looking like a washout any day next week, but a few storms will likely pop-up from daytime heating. Keep it here for updates.

