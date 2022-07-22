Submit Photos/Videos
Axe throwing tournament coming to downtown Augusta

By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local axe throwing spot is set to host the CSRA’s first tournament sanctioned by The World Axe Throwing League.

We stopped by Broad Axe Throwing to find out more about the Masters of Axes tournament.

“It’s the CSRA’s first World Axe Throwing League sanctioned axe throwing event,” said Owner Vinnie Ingallinera.

At other tournaments, players win cash prizes or trophies. At Broad Axe Throwing, the grand prize is something with a little more Augusta flair.

“A coveted jacket. Instead of being the famous Augusta green jacket, we’ve got a plaid jacket, much like this buffalo plaid, to give away to the winner,” he said.

Our Nick Proto and Mikel Hannah-Harding decided to see if they had what it takes to take home the coveted plaid jacket. After a few rounds, they decided they should leave it to the pros.

Ingallinera is hoping this tournament puts the Garden City on the map in this up-and-coming sport.

“We want everyone to have in the back of their mind every year, ‘Oh, it’s almost August. Those guys in Augusta at Broad Axe Throwing are gonna put together their Masters of Axes tournament, and maybe this year I can get that jacket’,” he said.

