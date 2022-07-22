Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University holds health fair for nearby farm

By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At one farm in Trenton, it’s not the health of the crops, but the health of the workers that was Friday’s focus.

Costa Layman has partnered with Augusta University since 2005, making sure workers who could not get medical care would have the care come to them.

At Costa Layman Farms, the plants are growing and so is the access to healthcare services.

MORE | New COVID variants fuel a rise in cases for Augusta area

“To be able to be back and give the full-service approach is great,” says Dean of College of Nursing at Augusta University, Tanya Sudia.

For the first time in two years, AU nursing students are on site, giving farm workers healthcare access they may not regularly have.

“We want to help the workforce. We want to help the individuals in our families and communities and be able to provide the services we can offer,” says Sudia.

Nursing students offered various services, including blood pressure checks, vision screenings, and dental exams.

MORE | Georgia health agency brings WIC mobile unit to Augusta area

Jacob Sumpter, nursing student, said: “They just might think that they have a headache or are not feeling well. It really could be something more serious and we can provide them with the necessary resources to be able to address that problem.”

Students are learning how to help their community, while the community is learning about the healthcare services available to them.

“This event supplies them with not only their vitals and different resources like respiratory and physical therapy, but referrals outside to free clinics and providing them with the necessary resources while they’re here to be able to take care of themselves,” says Sumpter.

