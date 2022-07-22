Accident blocks lanes on Columbia Road in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident on Columbia Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, all lanes of Columbia Road in front of Saint Teresa of Avila Catholic Church are blocked due to an accident.

Detours are being placed. Motorists should use caution in the area or seek an alternate route if possible.

Dispatch confirms that no injuries were reported in the accident. We’ll provide updates when the lanes reopen.

