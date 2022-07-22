Submit Photos/Videos
4th suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest deadly double shooting

Tontasious Jermall King, 30.
Tontasious Jermall King, 30.(Source: The Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested a fourth suspect in the deadly double shooting investigation in Sandersville over Memorial Day weekend.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the latest arrest Thursday.

Tontasious Jermall King, 30, of Wrightsville, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. He is being held at the Washington County jail.

The shooting claimed the lives of 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn during a “Freaknik”-themed music event that drew at least 1,000 people at Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.

On July 13, Brian Keith Rozier, 24, of East Dublin, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Brian Keith Rozier
Brian Keith Rozier(Contributed)

Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm in commission of crime, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct, according to Cochran.

Five days later, Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35, of Wrightsville, was arrested and also charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35.
Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35.(WRDW)

Also as part of the investigation, authorities said Ryan Rozier, 22, of East Dublin, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and felony probation violation.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 478-374-6988 or 478-552-0911.

