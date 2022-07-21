Watch live: Hearing on prosecuting Ga. fake electors

ATLANTA WRDW/WAGT) - In a court filing Tuesday, 11 of the Georgia fake GOP electors, including party Chairman David Shafer, filed a motion seeking to halt future testimony, have the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed from prosecuting them and that any report be held under embargo or seal until after the midterm elections.

State Sen. Burt Jones, the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor and also a fake elector, is apparently a target of the investigation as well. Jones has also filed a motion to have Willis disqualified as the prosecutor.

A judge has scheduled a hearing on that motion for Thursday.

