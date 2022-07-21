WANTED SUSPECTS: Thieves get e-cigs, baby items, bicycle and more

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for a shoplifter who made off with hundreds of dollars in electronic cigarettes from a gas station.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Gas-Pro store on Wrightsboro Road, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk said while he was working at the front counter, a male wearing blue shorts and a gray hoodie walked in and headed to the restroom.

A few moments later, the male exited the restroom and while walking out of the store grabbed the display and left, according to deputies.

The moment he exited the building, he starting running toward nearby hotels with another male.

The display case full of electronic cigarettes was worth about $800, according to deputies.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the theft.

If you know anything about it, you can contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

Also in the news ...

Columbia County deputies say the woman below went to Walmart in Evans on July 16 and pushed a cart full of merchandise out the door without attempting to pay for it. Anyone with information can call Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

Alleged shoplifter at Evans Walmart on July 16. (Contributed)

Richmond County deputies are looking for the women below, who ware suspected of shoplifting about $500 in baby items on July 14 at Old Navy, 219 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway. The subjects were traveling in a black Dodge Charger. Anyone with information can call 706-821-1038.

Richmond County deputies are looking for women suspected of shoplifting at Old Navy. (Contributed)

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for information about the man below. They say that around 3:30 p.m. July 13, he tried to push out a shopping cart with more than $600 worth of merchandise in it from the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Walmart suspect in July 13 incident. (Contributed)

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies say the person below is wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road on July 15. The stolen item was another customer’s bicycle that he had left inside the grocery doors.

Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, on July 15. (Contributed)

