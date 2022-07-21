Suspect arrested in Aiken Days Inn double homicide

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect they were seeking in connection with a double homicide at an Aiken hotel.

Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover, 20, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in connection with the July 2 double slaying at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.

He was arrested without incident in the 700 block of Morton Ave Northeast in the Crosland Park neighborhood of Aiken, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Glover was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to deputies, who said the investigation is ongoing.

The victims were found after 11 p.m. July 2 in Room 229 of the hotel. They were identified as 39-year-old Barry J. Redding and 40-year-old Stephan A. Poole of Aiken.

