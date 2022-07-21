Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.(NASA)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.

In the release of the photos, NASA noted that water levels at Lake Mead currently stand at the lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time.

As of July 18, Lake Mead was filled to just 27% of capacity.

Additionally, NASA said the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,041.30 feet above sea level as of July 18; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 was 1,199.97 feet.

“Lake levels at the dam should stay above 1000 feet to continue operating hydropower turbines at normal levels,” NASA said.

Lake Mead provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico.

To read more, visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at Augusta motel becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons
New person sought for questioning on Burke County missing man

Latest News

The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric
A couple in South Carolina says they are raising awareness about poisonous mushrooms found in...
Couple says 6-month-old dog died after finding poisonous mushrooms in yard
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’