Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

New emergency room opens for Screven County

By Clare Allen
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new state-of-the-art emergency room with some of the newest technology on medical vacuum and gas systems, and expanded ambulance access is now in Screven County.

This is an investment in the health and safety of people living in and around Screven County.

We’ve reported on a shortage of health care access in some of our rural counties. Here’s how this hospital could help solve some of those ongoing issues.

MORE | Children’s Hospital of Georgia’s fundraiser brings in money

After 72 years, Optim Medical Center-Screven is now able to take urgent care patients at their new emergency department.

“All this has been a two-year project for us. Very fortunate that we were able to bring this project to fruition. Very proud of the care that we’re going to be able to offer to the community and render healthcare to a rural setting,” said Lagina Evans, CEO of Optim Medical Center-Screven.

The emergency department sits in the middle of rural Screven County, offering urgent care to anyone in need.

MORE | Nurse from AU Health helps save lives in war-torn Ukraine

“We are 23 miles from Statesboro. We are 65 miles from a trauma center. We have the capability of taking care of whatever walks through our door. It could be a snake bite, it could be a child with an asthmatic attack, or it could be a 101-year-old having a stroke. Just being able to offer a state-of-the-art modern environment for our patients is a huge asset to the community,” she said.

Patients will also have access to telehealth with Augusta University doctors for any specialty within minutes.

“Our mission for this facility has always been first and foremost so care of our patients and then, of course, patient-centered care, and we are using this facility to meet those goals and project that,” said Evans

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death

Latest News

South Augusta Development
Manchester residents happy over denied subdivision
South Augusta Development
South Augusta Development
Nurse hospital generic
Local health expert discusses new COVID numbers
Richmond ranks 32 for highest transmission
Richmond ranks 32 for highest transmission
New emergency room opens for Screven County
New emergency room opens for Screven County