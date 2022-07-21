Submit Photos/Videos
New Children’s Place development in action for Aiken kids

Children's Place groundbreaking ceremony
Children's Place groundbreaking ceremony
By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ground is officially broken for the future home of Children’s Place.

Inside the new 18,000-square feet building, Children’s Place says it will provide services to 25 percent more children who’ve lived through the most adverse experiences.

Thursday, community members lifted shovels to build a better future for more children. Children like Jahiem Carpenter.

“He received the love and the therapy that he needed because of Children’s Place because there was a place for at-risk children to go. Finally, more children will have the opportunity to a success story like Jahiem. Jahiem found a home there and I found a son,” says his mom, Dana Carpenter.

Construction is set to start in August, with an estimated completion date of December 2023.

