Name released for reservist killed by lightning at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) A 41-year-old Army reservist was identified Thursday as the soldier killed by a lightning strike that injured several others during training at Fort Gordon.

The Army Reserve Command out of Fort Bragg, N.C., said Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark, an operating room specialist assigned to 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), succumbed to injuries he suffered in Wednesday morning’s lightning strike.

The native of Springfield, Mass., served in the Army and Army Reserve for more than 22 years, deploying four times in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The 933rd FRSD family is devastated by the loss of our brother, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Clark ... a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country,” unit commander Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart said in a statement. “His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow Soldiers was immeasurable.”

Rhinehart described Clark’s smile and laughter as infectious, and the commander said Clark always brought joy to everyone around him.

“Words will never be able to describe how much he will be missed, but his influence on our unit and Soldiers will remain forever,” Rhinehart said. “Our prayers are with his family.”

The other injured soldiers were transported to the Eisenhower Army Medical Center for follow-on medical care.

Of the eight other reservists assigned to 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) who suffered injuries from the lightning strike, seven remain in good condition, and one has been treated and released, according to the Army.

A soldier assigned to 7458th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, Army Reserve Medical Command, was also serving with the Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments and suffered injuries from the lightning strike. The soldier remains in good condition

The 933th, 936th and 946th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments were attending annual training in support of Regional Medic.

Regional Medic is a training exercise for medical units to refine their processes and medical skills in field and stressful environments.

“We extend our sincere sympathies to Sgt. 1st Class Clark’s unit and his family during this difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and the commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command. “People are our most important asset. Sgt. 1st Class Clark was a valuable member of our Army Reserve team and we are all deeply saddened by his loss.”

