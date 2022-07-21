Missing woman may have died in Warren County crash

WARRENTON, Ga. - A missing-person investigation for a Columbia, S.C., woman may have come to an end Thursday.

Investigators said the Georgia State Patrol found a wrecked vehicle matching the description of the one driven by Shauna Brown, 39. Brown was last heard from by her family as she was preparing to head to school in Alabama.

Troopers found the vehicle in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon. A black Toyota Corolla was found near Exit 154 on the westbound side of Interstate 20 in Warren County.

The body of a female wearing medical scrubs was found deceased inside the vehicle.

The investigation currently points to a single vehicle accident during the early morning hours of July 10. Georgia authorities are awaiting autopsy and DNA testing to make a positive identification on the driver.

