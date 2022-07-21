Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Manchester residents happy over denied subdivision

By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A standing ovation in commission as Augusta city leaders voted against a new subdivision next to Diamond Lakes Park Tuesday.

It was a packed house with people from the Manchester neighborhood there to speak against the idea.

We spoke with neighbors and project developers about what they want to see happen next.

The 28 single-family residences would have had an entrance on Windsor Spring Road.

MORE | New Ellenton neighbors upset over plans for 200 homes

Neighbors near Manchester say this would’ve brought their property values down. Developers behind the project say it wouldn’t and there’s still a future for this.

“It’s like trying to put a square peg in a round hole: five-point-five acres with 28 homes, that’s kind of a congested area there,” says Manchester resident Gary Weaver.

Weaver has lived in the Manchester neighborhood for more than a decade.

He says Hephzibah needs something new that isn’t the typical fast-food place, gas station, or tight housing.

“If you’re going to do something, do it where it benefits everybody concerned and that wasn’t the case dealing with this developer that was trying to get in there,” says Weaver.

MORE | Updated playgrounds open at 2 neighborhood parks in Aiken

His community, made up of retired people in houses valued over $200,000, says it needs to keep up to value with those who live there.

Michael Griffin, Manchester Homeowner Association, said: “We want to make sure that the homes are built to this standard. If they’re built to this standard: we’re okay.”

Project Planner Robert Cooks defended the subdivision Tuesday at the commission. While he’s going to re-evaluate the future of this space, he says Manchester wouldn’t be affected and is already across the street from mobile homes.

His single-family housing would’ve been around the $180,000 mark.

MORE | Aiken residents push for curbs on crime in Crosland Park

Owner of B.A. Johnson Construction, Burles Johnson, says the planning goes back eight months.

Weaver said: “I’m not against development at all, but if you’re going to put something there, our issue was: don’t take away from what’s already in place.”

Johnson says he has faith in this development, citing that it did have support when it passed out of committee.

He’s hoping with more planning, he can bring this up again in the future.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death

Latest News

South Augusta Development
South Augusta Development
Nurse hospital generic
Local health expert discusses new COVID numbers
Richmond ranks 32 for highest transmission
Richmond ranks 32 for highest transmission
New emergency room opens for Screven County
New emergency room opens for Screven County