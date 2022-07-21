Manchester residents happy over denied subdivision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A standing ovation in commission as Augusta city leaders voted against a new subdivision next to Diamond Lakes Park Tuesday.

It was a packed house with people from the Manchester neighborhood there to speak against the idea.

We spoke with neighbors and project developers about what they want to see happen next.

The 28 single-family residences would have had an entrance on Windsor Spring Road.

Neighbors near Manchester say this would’ve brought their property values down. Developers behind the project say it wouldn’t and there’s still a future for this.

“It’s like trying to put a square peg in a round hole: five-point-five acres with 28 homes, that’s kind of a congested area there,” says Manchester resident Gary Weaver.

Weaver has lived in the Manchester neighborhood for more than a decade.

He says Hephzibah needs something new that isn’t the typical fast-food place, gas station, or tight housing.

“If you’re going to do something, do it where it benefits everybody concerned and that wasn’t the case dealing with this developer that was trying to get in there,” says Weaver.

His community, made up of retired people in houses valued over $200,000, says it needs to keep up to value with those who live there.

Michael Griffin, Manchester Homeowner Association, said: “We want to make sure that the homes are built to this standard. If they’re built to this standard: we’re okay.”

Project Planner Robert Cooks defended the subdivision Tuesday at the commission. While he’s going to re-evaluate the future of this space, he says Manchester wouldn’t be affected and is already across the street from mobile homes.

His single-family housing would’ve been around the $180,000 mark.

Owner of B.A. Johnson Construction, Burles Johnson, says the planning goes back eight months.

Weaver said: “I’m not against development at all, but if you’re going to put something there, our issue was: don’t take away from what’s already in place.”

Johnson says he has faith in this development, citing that it did have support when it passed out of committee.

He’s hoping with more planning, he can bring this up again in the future.

