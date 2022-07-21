Local Augusta leaders hold Play Ball event for youth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes all it takes to spark an interest in a sport is to get out and play ball.

Augusta city leaders, along with major league baseball, gave kids a chance to do exactly that on Thursday.

Here’s how the pros showed kids all there is to love on the diamond.

“Anytime I see stuff like this, I make sure I find time to make my way to it,” says Jerry Hunter.

He coaches at Westside High School, but here he coaches the kids.

“Just seeing the energy and it’s about baseball,” he says.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is hosting the event. He expects this event to continue even after he leaves the office.

“It’s so important to give all our kids an opportunity in the city of Augusta, and this is certainly one way for us to be able to do that,” said Davis.

The kids are grateful for the opportunity.

Maurice Norman, a participant, said: “Great, great experience, have great friends to enjoy it with.”

When they weren’t on the field, they had a chance to meet the Augusta GreenJackets mascot, Auggie, and get free shaved ice.

Ashley Williams, another participant, said: “Some of us got seconds.”

When they weren’t enjoying the ice, they enjoyed spending time together on the field.

Hunter said: “It’s the attention that they need.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.