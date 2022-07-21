Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Local Augusta leaders hold Play Ball event for youth

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes all it takes to spark an interest in a sport is to get out and play ball.

Augusta city leaders, along with major league baseball, gave kids a chance to do exactly that on Thursday.

Here’s how the pros showed kids all there is to love on the diamond.

“Anytime I see stuff like this, I make sure I find time to make my way to it,” says Jerry Hunter.

MORE | WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta

He coaches at Westside High School, but here he coaches the kids.

“Just seeing the energy and it’s about baseball,” he says.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is hosting the event. He expects this event to continue even after he leaves the office.

“It’s so important to give all our kids an opportunity in the city of Augusta, and this is certainly one way for us to be able to do that,” said Davis.

The kids are grateful for the opportunity.

MORE | In Aiken, donors foot the bill for young athletes’ cleats

Maurice Norman, a participant, said: “Great, great experience, have great friends to enjoy it with.”

When they weren’t on the field, they had a chance to meet the Augusta GreenJackets mascot, Auggie, and get free shaved ice.

Ashley Williams, another participant, said: “Some of us got seconds.”

When they weren’t enjoying the ice, they enjoyed spending time together on the field.

Hunter said: “It’s the attention that they need.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at Augusta motel becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Lightning
Lethal lightning strike at Fort Gordon: What we know
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death

Latest News

Children's Place groundbreaking ceremony
New Children’s Place development in action for Aiken kids
Storm in Timberville
How weather set the stage for tragedy on post
Play Ball initiative gets kids on the diamond
Play Ball initiative gets kids on the diamond
Highland Springs construction
Highland Springs construction takes up over 1,300 acres of land