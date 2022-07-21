Highland Springs construction takes up over 1,300 acres of land

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a plan 20 years in the making to bring major development to North Augusta.

The Highland Springs development will span over 1,300 acres with plans for thousands of homes, businesses, and more.

It’ll go along Palmetto Parkway from Old Sudlow Lake Road to the connector at Edgefield Road and Ascauga Lake Road.

Highland Springs construction (WRDW)

Growth is coming to North Augusta. The construction of the piece of land is a prime example of that growth and some say it’s a good investment.

The city approved changes to the largest undeveloped tract of land left in the city. Construction will continue in the coming months.

“We’re really excited about the new development,” says Pat Jinjs, part owner of Back Porch.

Out of the 1,368 acres, about 300 acres will be businesses along with two new schools and more than 5,000 single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments.

“It’s a new school for our children and that’s our future,” says Jinjs.

There will be fewer homes per acre. Single and multiple family homes with single units going from eight units allowed per acre to four. For the townhomes, it goes from 15 units per acre to six.

Jinjs says the growth from the development is needed.

“We’re always excited for things that are going to increase the value of the community,” she says.

