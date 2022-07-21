Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

GBI investigates death of woman arrested in Hancock County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a woman who suffered fatal injuries in Hancock County deputies’ custody. 

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Brianna Marie Grier, 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. 

The early investigation indicates deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta, and Grier was arrested at the home. 

MORE | Missing woman may have died in Warren County crash

While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, she fell out of a patrol car and suffered significant injuries. She died because of those injuries.

Grier’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at Augusta motel becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Lightning
Lethal lightning strike at Fort Gordon: What we know
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death

Latest News

Children's Place groundbreaking ceremony
New Children’s Place development in action for Aiken kids
Storm in Timberville
How weather set the stage for tragedy on post
Play Ball Little League
Local Augusta leaders hold Play Ball event for youth
Play Ball initiative gets kids on the diamond
Play Ball initiative gets kids on the diamond
Highland Springs construction
Highland Springs construction takes up over 1,300 acres of land