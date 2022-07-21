Submit Photos/Videos
Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has died at 43-years-old.

Petty led the Gamecocks to back to back victories against Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.

He’d recently taken a coaching job on the Gray Collegiate football staff in June.

He is survived by his wife and two children. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said, “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”

