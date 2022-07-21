Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s Heartbeat Law is in effect Thursday after a federal court removed the injunction blocking it.

“This is a victory for life,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The law restricts abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

Now in effect, South Carolina doctors are required to perform ultrasounds to check for a “fetal heartbeat,” typically detected about six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law was signed in 2021 but faced several legal challenges prior to the Supreme Court decision.

On Feb. 19, a federal district court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law and then extended it on March 5. The court then issued the preliminary injunction on March 19.

Thursday, the Court wrote, after considering the Attorney General’s motion after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, “…the court vacates its previous opinion, in this case, vacates the district court’s preliminary injunction, and remands the case to the district court.”

The law is still being challenged at the state level, but it is now in effect without a court injunction blocking it.

On Tuesday, the committee formed to guide South Carolina’s response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade released its recommendations for a change in law, which include a near ban on abortions in the state.

Among their recommendations is a ban on abortions with no exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or fetal anomalies.

