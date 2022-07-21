Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina

Injunction blocking law removed
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.(Storyblocks)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s Heartbeat Law is in effect Thursday after a federal court removed the injunction blocking it.

“This is a victory for life,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

RELATED | 21 states file support for South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law

RELATED | SC governor appealing injunction against fetal heartbeat bill

The law restricts abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

Now in effect, South Carolina doctors are required to perform ultrasounds to check for a “fetal heartbeat,” typically detected about six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law was signed in 2021 but faced several legal challenges prior to the Supreme Court decision.

On Feb. 19, a federal district court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law and then extended it on March 5. The court then issued the preliminary injunction on March 19.

Thursday, the Court wrote, after considering the Attorney General’s motion after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, “…the court vacates its previous opinion, in this case, vacates the district court’s preliminary injunction, and remands the case to the district court.”

The law is still being challenged at the state level, but it is now in effect without a court injunction blocking it.

RELATED | Planned Parenthood navigating changes under SC’s fetal heartbeat law

On Tuesday, the committee formed to guide South Carolina’s response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade released its recommendations for a change in law, which include a near ban on abortions in the state.

Among their recommendations is a ban on abortions with no exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or fetal anomalies.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at Augusta motel becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Lightning
Lethal lightning strike at Fort Gordon: What we know
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death

Latest News

Connor, a self-described rough, affectionate, happy, playful, and energetic 11-year-old who...
Grant Me Hope: ‘I need love, and sometimes I do not get enough,’ Connor says
Augusta Mini Theatre
Augusta Mini Theatre plans new 1970 Augusta Riot exhibit
Augusta Mini Theatre
Augusta Mini Theatre plans new 1970 Augusta Riot exhibit
Christopher Jason McNeill is connected to multiple bank robberies across South Carolina, North...
Bank robber caught after accidentally dropping wallet, deputies say
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
‘Pray for my buddy that died’: GIs, kin speak out about Fort Gordon tragedy