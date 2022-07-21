Submit Photos/Videos
DHEC updates vaccine requirements for back-to-school season

To book an appointment for updated vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/healthclinics.
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated vaccine requirements ahead of students returning to school.

Kids enrolled in school and childcare are required to be up to date on certain vaccinations at the start of every school year. Although none of these vaccines are new, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has extended requirements to different grade levels.

Here is the list of new vaccination requirements from DHEC for the 2022-2023 school year:

  • 2nd graders are now required to have two doses of hepatitis A vaccine with both doses received on or after the first birthday and separated by at least six months.
  • 8th graders are now required to have two doses of the chickenpox vaccine unless they already had the disease.
  • 10th graders are now required to have three doses of oral and/or inactivated polio vaccine with at least one dose received on or after the fourth birthday.

DHEC says their appointment slots typically fill up quickly in August, so now is the time to make an appointment by visiting scdhec.gov/healthclinics.

