Deadly Fort Gordon lightning strike: What we know

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to get more details Thursday about a lightning strike that killed one soldier and injured nine at Fort Gordon .

Here’s what we know about the incident so far:

Questions and answers

What happened and when? At about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday 10 soldiers suffered “injuries associated with a lightning strike,” a post spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman later said one of the soldiers had died.

Who died? No name will be released until the next of kin have been notified, the spokeswoman said. That name still hasn’t been released

Where did it happen? At a training area on Fort Gordon. The incident was reported to the Fort Gordon Range Control, according to the post.

Who responded? Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately.

Who was injured? Those names haven’t been released. But one spouse posted on social media that his wife was one of those injured. He said she suffered “life-threatening injuries to include really bad burns.” He said she would be undergoing surgery Thursday.

What was the unit? The spouse said his wife was undergoing annual training at Fort Gordon. That suggests it might have been a reserve unit.

How often does this happen? From 2006 through 2021, lightning caused an average of 28 deaths per year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How often does lightning strike? Earth sees about 6,000 lightning strikes every minute – more than 8 million per day, according to the CDC.

Has it happened at Fort Gordon before? Yes. In August 1982, 20 soldiers were injured when lightning struck a training area at Fort Gordon.

Is the Army especially at risk? The Army says it has the highest casualty rate among the U.S. military services. Infantry and artillery soldiers are especially at risk for lightning injury and death due to the nature and location of their training and activities. Plus multiple people can be hurt by a single strike because groups of soldiers may be working as teams.

What’s the protocol? We’ve requested safety protocol information from the military and expect to get it soon. A January 2002 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command document, “Guide for Lightning Protective Measures for Personnel,” says troops are most often affected by indirect current from lightning and that people can be killed even 40 to 60 feet from the point of the actual strike. The guide urges troops to learn what to do if lightning is a threat, how to get warnings about approaching lightning and where to take shelter.

What’s the reaction? Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted, “Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family of this soldier and for those also hurt by this unfortunate lightning strike. As we hope for their recovery, we ask our fellow Georgians to join us in mourning the loss of their fellow servicemember.”

