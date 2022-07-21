Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies this morning. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop to the mid-70s early this morning.

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY | Another front will be approaching today and Friday which will keep the chance for storms each day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal to slight for severe storms today. As a result, a FIRST ALERT has been issued for the entire viewing area from this morning through tonight. Damaging winds and minor flooding issues from heavy downpours are the main concern. The low flood risk will continue into Friday as well. Downpours could cause minor flooding issues in flood-prone areas. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to low 70s. Afternoon highs will warm up to the low 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected again Friday that could trigger a few flood alerts. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks drier with hotter highs in the mid-90s. An isolated shower or storms is possible this weekend but most of the day should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. Winds will continue out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

