Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another front will be approaching today and Friday which will keep the chance for storms each day. The earlier wave of storms is stabilizing our atmosphere right now, but we could see it destabilize in time for a late day storm, but severe chances look low for the CSRA the rest of today and tonight. Most of the rain chances should come to an end after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid and low 70s heading into early Friday morning. Winds will be light out of the southwest overnight.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to low 70s. Afternoon highs will warm up to the low 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected again Friday that could trigger a few flood alerts. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

An isolated shower or storm is possible this weekend but most of the day should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 90s. Storms chances Saturday look highest late in the afternoon into early Saturday night. Winds will continue out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be down near 70 early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day Sunday, but an isolated storm is possible. I would keep your outdoor plans Sunday.

Next week looks hot with isolated storm chances most afternoons. Highs Monday through Thursday next week are expected to be in the mid-90s. It’s not looking like a washout any day next week, but a few storms will likely pop-up from daytime heating. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.