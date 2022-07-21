Can you help find this missing 16-year-old?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a runaway teenager.

Khalil A. Newell, 16, was last seen at 4579 Aylesbury Court in Evans on Monday.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also released a photo of him.

If you know his whereabouts, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

