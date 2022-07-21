Augusta Mini Theatre plans new 1970 Augusta Riot exhibit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Mini Theatre off Deans Bridge Road is setting up a new exhibit for the end of July.

The 1970 Augusta Riot grand opening will be on July 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to showcase the historical day and celebrate the Augusta Riot Observance Committee’s efforts.

The exhibit manager, Nefertiti Robinson, says the community was outraged when a 16-year-old was murdered in his jail cell, and authorities did not give them answers or respect.

“We’ve been doing research, conducting interviews, and collecting and gathering photographs to try to get an accurate picture of what happened and why it occurred,” said Robinson.

She says they called the exhibit “Reckoning with our Past” because they wanted to capture the memories of those who marched rather than re-tell the events.

