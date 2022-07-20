Submit Photos/Videos
Warnock introduces legislation for affordable military housing, including Ft. Gordon

Fort Gordon
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock has introduced a legislative package that will help military families across Georgia and nationwide obtain affordable and quality housing.

“Our service members are the best among us. They represent us and they defend us. The least we can do is ensure they and their families have access to affordable and quality housing,” Warnock said.

During visits to several military bases in the state, Warnock says service members have expressed frustrations about the lack of access to affordable, safe, and quality housing on military bases and in respective military base communities.

Warnock says the legislation aims to provide relief and recourse to Georgia families who are left vulnerable to fluctuating markets, rising prices, inadequate base housing, and privatized military housing companies.

In the last year, Warnock has pushed for revision to the basic allowance for housing process in last year’s NDAA, and led an effort to examine the unsanitary, unsafe living conditions at Georgia military base housing facilities operated by Balfour Beatty. The company manages housing communities at 55 military installations in the United States, including Fort Gordon, Fort Benning, and Fort Stewart.

“I have visited bases across Georgia and the housing conditions are sometimes shameful. This legislative package would restore the housing allowance that servicemembers deserve, provide greater transparency for how the annual allowance is calculated, identify ways to increase military homeownership, and incentivize private developers to help build housing for our military families,” Warnock said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

