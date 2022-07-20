Screven Co. school leaders hopeful for a productive year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School leaders in Screven County hope their district and others around the country can move past these two and a half years of pandemic and refocus on classroom teaching.

Screven County’s school superintendent says they hope the positive momentum of the spring carries into this Fall.

“There’s definitely an attitude of “let’s pick up where we were and continue making progress,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Thompson said.

He says they’ll have contingency plans ready if they see a rise of COVID-19 cases and will have measures in place to prevent a spread. But their primary focus will be on teaching students and reaching classroom objectives.

“We have an expectation of getting back to normal. We have it. School administrators have it. I think teachers have it.”

At the same time, they know some students have not made the progress needed. Thompson says they had a large response to summer school instruction the past few weeks and they’ll offer tutoring during the year thanks to some special help.

You take someone who was in a classroom for 30 years, and bring them back, in a tutoring role for “extra help” and they can do wonders.

He hopes this year can help narrow the gap between where some students are...and where they need to be.

And classes resume Monday August 1.

