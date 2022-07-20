Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Screven Co. school leaders hopeful for a productive year

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School leaders in Screven County hope their district and others around the country can move past these two and a half years of pandemic and refocus on classroom teaching.

Screven County’s school superintendent says they hope the positive momentum of the spring carries into this Fall.

“There’s definitely an attitude of “let’s pick up where we were and continue making progress,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Thompson said.

He says they’ll have contingency plans ready if they see a rise of COVID-19 cases and will have measures in place to prevent a spread. But their primary focus will be on teaching students and reaching classroom objectives.

“We have an expectation of getting back to normal. We have it. School administrators have it. I think teachers have it.”

At the same time, they know some students have not made the progress needed. Thompson says they had a large response to summer school instruction the past few weeks and they’ll offer tutoring during the year thanks to some special help.

You take someone who was in a classroom for 30 years, and bring them back, in a tutoring role for “extra help” and they can do wonders.

He hopes this year can help narrow the gap between where some students are...and where they need to be.

And classes resume Monday August 1.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Dan James Williams, 70.
Missing senior found safe, Richmond County deputies say