Scouts welcome nature, adventure center in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for the Georgia Carolina Nature and Adventure Center.

The 26-acre former Augusta Jewish Community Center boasts the largest pool in Columbia County, two tennis courts, a basketball court, 18 acres of natural habitat, a disc golf course, geocaches, orienteering course, nature trail and a pond.

Augusta Mayor elect Garnett Johnson was among the speakers, talking about his time in the Cub Scouts when his mother volunteered as a den leader and his memories of scouting. He pledged his support to the council to help scouting grow in Augusta and noted the terrific opportunity youth have today with wonderful facilities.

Scout Executive Dan Rogers called the center “the most significant gift to Scouting in the CSRA in 60 years.”

Rogers noted the facility will serve four main purposes:

Partner with local businesses, nonprofits and scouters to provide great programs for our community.

Work with local schools to provide STEM leadership and nature-based programs to enhance the school curriculum.

To provide scouts and local families with a great summer day camp experience.

To provide the local community a much-needed banquet and meeting space for weddings, reunions, birthday parties, etc.

Many of the over 90 youths attending day camp were invited to be a part of the actual ribbon cutting ceremony, which was followed by a tour of the facility.

