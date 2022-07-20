Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Scouts welcome nature, adventure center in Evans

Caption
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for the Georgia Carolina Nature and Adventure Center.

The 26-acre former Augusta Jewish Community Center boasts the largest pool in Columbia County, two tennis courts, a basketball court, 18 acres of natural habitat, a disc golf course, geocaches, orienteering course, nature trail and a pond.

MORE | Augusta business showcased in YouTube’s ‘American Plumber Stories’

Augusta Mayor elect Garnett Johnson was among the speakers, talking about his time in the Cub Scouts when his mother volunteered as a den leader and his memories of scouting. He pledged his support to the council to help scouting grow in Augusta and noted the terrific opportunity youth have today with wonderful facilities.

Scout Executive Dan Rogers called the center “the most significant gift to Scouting in the CSRA in 60 years.”

Rogers noted the facility will serve four main purposes:

  • Partner with local businesses, nonprofits and scouters to provide great programs for our community.
  • Work with local schools to provide STEM leadership and nature-based programs to enhance the school curriculum.
  • To provide scouts and local families with a great summer day camp experience.
  • To provide the local community a much-needed banquet and meeting space for weddings, reunions, birthday parties, etc.

Many of the over 90 youths attending day camp were invited to be a part of the actual ribbon cutting ceremony, which was followed by a tour of the facility.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Dan James Williams, 70.
Missing senior found safe, Richmond County deputies say

Latest News

After almost 60 years, a Vietnam war veteran is getting the recognition he deserves for his...
Vietnam Veteran receives Silver Star
After almost 60 years, a Vietnam war veteran is getting the recognition he deserves for his...
vet silver star
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police