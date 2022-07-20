Saluda County coroner identifies man who died in lake

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of a person who fell into Lake Murray has been recovered after an overnight search, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified by Coroner Keith Turner as Ernie K. Wertz, 72, of Saluda. According to the coroner, Wertz was recovered from the water by recovery crews and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wertz had been in a small boat and apparently fell into the water Tuesday afternoon.

Search and rescue teams were called to the scene late Tuesday afternoon and worked until about midnight trying to find him.

The search resumed early Wednesday with the continued help of dive teams from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Water Rescue and Dive Team, Little Mountain Rescue Squad and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Wertz’s body was recovered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The person’s identification has not been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Department of Natural resources, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

