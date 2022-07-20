Submit Photos/Videos
New person sought for questioning on Burke County missing man

By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name and photo of a new person sought for questioning about Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for six years and is suspected to be dead.

Now being sought for questioning is Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons, 43, who weighs 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Authorities also released a photo of her.

She’s believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews have searched at least two locations last week and this week for the body of Powell, who was last seen on June 1, 2016, the day before his truck as found burned.

Stacey Welch
Stacey Welch(Contributed)

Authorities have made one arrest in the Powell case. Stacey Welch had originally been sought for questioning but was ultimately arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, according to deputies.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he doesn’t believe she acted alone, and money could have been a motive.

The arrest followed a renewed spotlight on the case by deputies, who also recently raised the reward for information on Powell’s disappearance.

The search locations were based in information received in interviews of Welch, according to deputies.

Simon Powell
Simon Powell(WRDW)

