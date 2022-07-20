Missing Augusta man last seen in February

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The whereabouts of a 47-year-old Augusta man are still not known after he was reported missing back in February.

Deputies say Mr. Shane Levy was last seen in the areas of Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road.

He is described as 5′7, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say Levy is homeless and is known to frequent the areas Old Savannah Road and Thompson Road, Peach Orchard Road and Windsor Spring Road, and Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway.

If you know where he could be or have seen him recently, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.