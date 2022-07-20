Georgia Health Department brings WIC Mobile Unit to Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, we reported on food shortages hurting local families. In the last few months, baby formula shortages have hit them even harder.

WIC, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is working on ways to change that.

By October, Georgia families will be able to use WIC debit cards, which should help them buy products in more places.

A new WIC-mobile program is also rolling out. It brings the care straight to the families who need it.

For Lisa Murray, Georgia Department of Public Health, it was more than just a ribbon being cut.

“Oh my gosh, every emotion that you can think of this has been my baby, WIC is my passion and love, and it was my dream and at some points, I didn’t think that dream was going to come true,” says Murray.

A grant that was approved in 2019 got halted due to the pandemic, but the plans for a mobile van for WIC stayed strong.

“I’m not a quitter. I’m a fighter for those babies, kids, and moms that need us. So that’s what I did. I brushed my shoulders off and I revamped,” Murray says.

This van will go to 13 counties throughout the East Central Public Health District to bring the WIC office to them.

“What’s inside is something that you would expect to find in any WIC office within our health department,” says Murray.

Essentials like a desk, chairs, and scales to provide WIC nutrition assessments, certifications, nutrition, breastfeeding education, and more, which are vital for these communities that may not have public transportation.

With the team behind it all, Lisa is excited to be able to start having outreach events as early as September.

“I am extremely grateful, beyond happy, proud, excited of the team that I have and the unit that we have that will be out serving our public every single day of the week,” Murray says.

If you or someone you know is looking to get help from WIC in Georgia, head to the Department of Health’s website. In South Carolina, WIC information is on South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website.

