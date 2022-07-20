Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Georgia Health Department brings WIC Mobile Unit to Augusta area

By Nick Viland
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, we reported on food shortages hurting local families. In the last few months, baby formula shortages have hit them even harder.

WIC, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is working on ways to change that.

By October, Georgia families will be able to use WIC debit cards, which should help them buy products in more places.

A new WIC-mobile program is also rolling out. It brings the care straight to the families who need it.

MORE | WIC program to roll out debit cards, mobile outreach in CSRA

For Lisa Murray, Georgia Department of Public Health, it was more than just a ribbon being cut.

“Oh my gosh, every emotion that you can think of this has been my baby, WIC is my passion and love, and it was my dream and at some points, I didn’t think that dream was going to come true,” says Murray.

A grant that was approved in 2019 got halted due to the pandemic, but the plans for a mobile van for WIC stayed strong.

“I’m not a quitter. I’m a fighter for those babies, kids, and moms that need us. So that’s what I did. I brushed my shoulders off and I revamped,” Murray says.

This van will go to 13 counties throughout the East Central Public Health District to bring the WIC office to them.

“What’s inside is something that you would expect to find in any WIC office within our health department,” says Murray.

MORE | WIC relaxes rules on infant formula as shortage continues

Essentials like a desk, chairs, and scales to provide WIC nutrition assessments, certifications, nutrition, breastfeeding education, and more, which are vital for these communities that may not have public transportation.

With the team behind it all, Lisa is excited to be able to start having outreach events as early as September.

“I am extremely grateful, beyond happy, proud, excited of the team that I have and the unit that we have that will be out serving our public every single day of the week,” Murray says.

If you or someone you know is looking to get help from WIC in Georgia, head to the Department of Health’s website. In South Carolina, WIC information is on South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Dan James Williams, 70.
Missing senior found safe, Richmond County deputies say

Latest News

Peach Jam
Fans express their excitement about Peach Jam experience
Peach Jam in the eyes of fans
Peach Jam in the eyes of fans
WIC in motion program to help families
WIC in motion program to help families
Lightning injures several soldiers at Fort Gordon
Lightning injures several soldiers at Fort Gordon