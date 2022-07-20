Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Former corrections officer was meth trafficking ringleader, police say

Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring, officials said. (WESH/VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE/OCALA PD BODYCAM FOOTAGE (VIA VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE)/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Florida police and the FBI said they have dismantled a drug trafficking ring led by a former Florida corrections officer.

“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Christina Guess of DeLand was the head of a drug trafficking ring that put huge amounts of methamphetamine on the streets.

“She’s a former prison guard. She worked for the state of Florida for 12 years,” Henderson said. “We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and we intend to send her back.”

Investigators said Guess, with her supplier in Ocala, Reshard Campbell, and others trafficked at least 24 pounds of meth smuggled in from Mexico in just one year’s time.

Once the drug is diluted or cut, that’s 80 to 100 pounds sold. Busting the ring became a priority.

“We were able to stop thousands of people from being able to purchase in these very small quantities because it’s such a potent drug,” DeLand Police: Chief Jason Umberger said.

Police said some drugs were recovered during the arrests.

Investigators said there have been 174 overdose deaths in Volusia County and nearly 900 non-fatal overdoses this year to date.

One of the people arrested, Andrea Dunmire, accused of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, is also under investigation in the death of her infant child at her home in December. The cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity.

“We’re not sure exactly how it got into baby’s system. But ultimately, that parent is responsible for the care of that child and that it occurred in this situation, so we’re going to hold somebody accountable for it,” Henderson said.

Though 10 people have been identified and charged, this is an ongoing investigation, and there could be additional arrests.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Saluda SUV driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer

Latest News

This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner’s staff called to motel on Boy Scout Road
Morning Mix
Wealth Wednesday: Private wealth advisor Will Rogers breaks down rising rates
Morning Mix
The basics of chess with Christopher Lemons from Augusta Chess Club
Morning Mix
Dr. Janis Coffin with AU talks about respiratory conditions and seasonal allergies